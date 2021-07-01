10 YEARS AGO
July 1, 2011 — WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday backed a finding by government scientists that global warming is threatening the survival of the polar bear.
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled a May 2008 decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to place the bear on the endangered species list as threatened because of melting sea ice was rational given the facts and best available science.
25 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1996 — TANANA — People in this Yukon River village are used to seeing the river used as a highway. The river brings dog teams and snowmachiners in the winter, fish buyers and touring canoeists in the summer. But a mammogram-mobile was a first to this village of about 400.
Brought by barge from Nenana, the mammogram van from the Fairbanks Breast Cancer Detection Center arrived in Tanana Wednesday night. For the next two days the van was used to give mammograms to nearly all women, 40 and older, in Tanana.
50 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1971 — The Bureau of Land Management last night dispatched what may be its first female fire fighting crew to help mop up the Wickersham Dome fire. The 24-woman crew met last night at the BLM office for an orientation session with BLM General Manager Bob Krumm and Gail Elliott, operations director.
Krumm told the girls the female crew was strictly an experiment, but Elliott said BLM would give them every break, and cautioned them not to overwork themselves to prove a point. The girls didn’t appear as if they would have any difficulty proving that point-that women can fight fires as well as men. Most were dressed in blue jeans, work shirts, and heavy leather boots, with red handkerchiefs around their necks and hair tied in braids or twisted at the back of the head.
75 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1946 — HIROSHIMA, Japan — The people of this first atom-bombed city read with interest today results of the tests at Bikini. Mayor Kichiro Kihara called the bombing of Hiroshima less than a year ago “the first step towards peace.”
He said: “We fervently hope that atomic energy henceforth will be used never for war, but for peace and for the advancement of civilization. Hearing of the Bikini test, we in Hiroshima — through our personal experiences — are able to call to mind vividly all that happened that day less than a year ago.”