10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 2013 — JUNEAU — The trans-Alaska oil pipeline could have several years of life left or several decades, according to the political debate surrounding lowering production taxes on oil companies.
If North Slope oil production continues to decline, some argue the line, which on average carries about 10 percent of U.S. crude oil production, could become too expensive or hazardous to operate within the decade.
However, a judge’s ruling in a recent property tax dispute has determined the pipeline could be active through 2065.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1998 — PALMER — The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly has approved a controversial National Park Service plan to build a visitor center at the south side of Denali National Park and Preserve on the Petersville Road.
The assembly gave its unanimous approval to the $44 million project despite overwhelming testimony against the project.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 10, 1973 — JUNEAU — The state has agreed to lease nearly one-third of the Alaska Methodist University campus in Anchorage for expansion of the University of Alaska.
A memorandum of understanding, pending legislative approval, was signed Saturday by Atty. Gen. John Havelock and officials of the two schools.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1948 — Four Fairbanksans and seven Nome residents were among the 13 passengers and four crew members who escaped unharmed last night when a Pan American World Airways DC-3 overshot the end of the Bow Lake Airport.
Fog over Boeing Field had obliged the pilot to land at Bow Lake, midway between Seattle and Tacoma. Wings and rudder of the ship were damaged and the propellers bent as it came to rest on its belly after bouncing over rough ground and crossing a concrete highway, striking a telephone pole and crashing a fence.