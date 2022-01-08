10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — A Russian tanker carrying much-needed fuel for the iced-in city of Nome was less than 190 miles away on Saturday and was making slow but steady progress, a company official said.
The city of about 3,500 people on the western Alaska coastline normally gets fuel by barge. But it didn’t get its last pre-winter fuel delivery because of a massive storm and it could run out of crucial supplies before spring.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1997 — A cold spell that has lasted for more than a week will begin to ease across Alaska by the end of this week, forecasters are promising. Until then, the headaches the bitter temperatures bring are expected to continue. Balky cars and frozen water pipes may be the most common complaints, but consider the trouble the six heavy equipment operators at a road maintenance camp on the Dalton Highway had to contend with Tuesday.
With the temperatures hitting 66 below zero overnight, fuel meant to heat a new bunkhouse at the Transportation Department camp began to thicken, knocking the heater out of commission. The sewage and water lines froze solid, and that meant a day of work to get the problem fixed.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1972 — CLEVELAND, Ohio — William S. Lincoln has gone home to take up where he left off-in the village of White Mountain, Alaska, where food is still hunted and life goes on without plumbing or electricity.
Lincoln, 38, an Eskimo, brought his family to Cleveland in September 1967, under the Bureau of Indian Affairs relocation program. But instead of being swept up in the “American dream,” he found himself unable to relate to his new life style.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — An agreement by Seward longshoremen to work all ships docked in that city was announced here today by Albin L. Peterson, federal conciliator, after conferring in Seward with Ed Coester, agent for the AFL-Sailors Union of the Pacific, and a representative of CIO longshoremen.
Peterson said the longshoremen will petition the National Labor Relations Board for exclusive bargaining rights for all employees of the Alaska Steamship Company engaged in loading and unloading vessels in Seward.