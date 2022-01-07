10 YEARS AGO
January 7, 2012 — Driving conditions across the state Friday were some of the season’s most difficult, as heavy snowfalls, blowing snow and warm weather triggered different hazards.
Students from West Valley and North Pole high schools’ ski teams spent Friday along the Richardson Highway, hoping to make it to Valdez after a bad avalanche blocked Thompson Pass.
25 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1997 — SITKA — Sitka Community Hospital has discontinued elective abortions, a move that administrators say was largely a decision favored by the facility’s employees.
The hospital last Friday stopped doing elective abortions in the first three months of pregnancy. The facility will continue to do abortions in cases of medical emergencies or when the mother’s life is at risk, said hospital administrator Grant Asay.
50 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1972 — President Nixon announced today he will seek re-election, that “I want to complete the work we have begun.”
He made it official by telling New Hampshire campaign workers that he will allow his name to stay on the ballot for the stale’s March 7 presidential primary. That will be the first test of voter sentiment in the 1972 presidential sweepstakes.
75 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — Present plans of the War Department contemplate a long-range construction program in Alaska which may approach an ultimate cost somewhat in excess of $200,000,000 according to information made available to Delegate E. L. Bartlett by Lt. Gen. R. A. Wheeler, Chief of Engineers.
Stressing that the extent and value of such a program cannot be ascertained at this time, General Wheeler told Delegate Bartlett that at the present time Congress has approved construction in the Territory estimated to cost $73,569,277. The amount of any future construction in the Territory depends upon Congressional appropriations.