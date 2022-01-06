10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 2012 — The cold snap that has put the squeeze on the Interior for the past two weeks began to loosen its grip Thursday — sort of.
The temperature at Fairbanks International Airport climbed above 20 degrees below zero for the first time in six days Thursday as a result of a low pressure system that moved into the Gulf of Alaska and created a mini-chinook.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Early last week, weather forecasters said it would be freezing cold all week, but then it warmed up. Forecasters started saying it would snow this weekend. But instead of snowing, it got really cold. Confused yet?
If you think Alaska forecasts are less accurate than forecasts in the Lower 48, you’re right. Forecasters in Alaska and Outside have the same training and use the same fancy computers, satellites and meteorological instruments. But forecasting here is a lot more difficult because of the state’s topography and because Alaska forecasters have less meteorological data, said Robert Hopkins, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service forecast office in Anchorage.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1972 — JUNEAU — Proposals for state ownership of the trans-Alaska pipeline may be subject to “grave doubt,” according to a “working paper” of the legislative Pipeline Impact Committee.
The report, prepared more than two months before Gov William A. Egan announced his administration was studying state ownership, says such plans could face “fundamental problems.”
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1947 — Fairbanks today were anxiously awaiting word from Seward on progress of conciliation negotiations aimed at ending a CIO-AFL jurisdictional dispute that marred waterfront peace and threatened to keep Interior Alaskans from receiving long-needed supplies from the states.
Commissioner Albin J. Peterson of the U.S. Conciliation Service flew to Anchorage from Seattle yesterday and was to continue to Seward to confer with representatives of the disputing unions.