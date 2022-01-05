10 YEARS AGO
January 5, 2012 — JUNEAU — Alaska’s attorney general has given the governor’s office more time to release the last of Sarah Palin’s emails from her time as governor.
An extension, until at least Feb. 20, was requested by Randy Ruaro, deputy chief of staff to Gov. Sean Parnell, in October. Ruaro maintained that without an extension, responding to requests for the emails would “substantially impair” the other functions of the governor’s office, as well as the ability to properly and thoroughly review the messages.
25 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Overshadowed by the extraordinary spectacle of Speaker Newt Gingrich in the ethics dock, the Republican-controlled Congress convenes this week for a session likely to be dominated in the longer run by balancing the budget.
Both Gingrich and Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott have pledged a season of bipartisanship on spending cuts, tax cuts, the environment and other key issues. President Clinton, too, has spoken in conciliatory terms.
50 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The Pay Board was reported today to have vetoed its first labor contract by rejecting by a 9-5 vote a 12 percent raise for aerospace workers.
An informed source said the board did not roll back the raise to any specific figure. Rather, the source said, it simply turned down a motion by the five labor members to approve the raise.
75 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from January 6, 1947 — The young ladies of Fairbanks who enter the Carnical Queen’s contest this year really have some outstanding prizes to strive for according to the official announcement of the Carnival Association today as registration opened for the feature events of the annual winter show.
The girl who wins the coveted “Miss Fairbanks” title will receive $500 in gold dust, a beautiful parka, other pieces of wearing apparel and an escorted free round trip to Seattle.