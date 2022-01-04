10 YEARS AGO
January 4, 2012 — Gasoline prices in the $4-per-gallon range may be uncomfortably high for many Fairbanks residents, but Doug Reynolds believes prices in the years ahead could make these seem like the good old days.
Reynolds, a professor of oil and energy economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said he sees oil prices soaring in the next five to 10 years, “easily” reaching $200 per barrel or more. That increase, roughly double the current price of oil, would translate into gasoline in the $5 to $10 range at the pump, he said.
25 YEARS AGO
January 4, 1997 — WASHINGTON — A dozen Republican lawmakers have moved from fence-sitters to supporters of Newt Gingrich, significantly increasing his chances of winning re-election as House speaker on Tuesday.
All had been listed in news accounts as undecided about supporting Gingrich because of his admission that he violated House ethics rules. On Friday, they demonstrated that a massive lobbying effort by Gingrich and GOP leaders is starting to pay off.
50 YEARS AGO
January 4, 1972 — JUNEAU — Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, has charged that Wisconsin’s Rep. Les Aspin’s criticism of the Interior Department’s environment impact statement on the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline was economically motivated.
Stevens said Aspin, a longtime critic of the pipeline, is interested solely in having the pipeline routed through Wisconsin.
75 YEARS AGO
January 4, 1947 — First steps toward settlement of the jurisdictional dispute that curtailed unloading operations at Seward and threatened to cut the port off Seattle’s shipping list are slated for tomorrow.
Mayor A. H. Nordale received a wire from Delegate E. L. “Bob” Bartlett stating that a federal conciliator will be in Seward tomorrow to confer with officials of the Alaska Steamship Company, Alaska Railroad and the two disputing unions, the AFL Sailors Union of the Pacific and the CIO Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union.