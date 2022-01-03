10 YEARS AGO
January 3, 2012 — It may seem like a distant memory given the current cold snap gripping the Interior, but December 2011 went down as the tenth warmest December on record in Fairbanks.
The monthly average temperature of 4.0 degrees above zero at Fairbanks International Airport was more than 8 degrees warmer than normal and ties 1963 as the tenth warmest December in 107 years of observations, according to the National Weather Service’s monthly weather summary released Sunday.
25 YEARS AGO
January 3, 1997 — Cold weather snapped a Murphy Dome Road power pole like a toothpick Thursday afternoon, leaving about 150 customers without power as temperatures tumbled to an expected 45 to 50 degrees below zero.
Crews from Golden Valley Electric Association had restored power to some homes by 9 p.m., and the rest were expected to have power by midnight. The broken line also cut power to the Fort Knox gold mine, which was expected to have its power restored later today.
50 YEARS AGO
January 3, 1972 — President Zulfikaz Ali Bhutto announced today he plans the unconditional release of Shelk Mujibur Rahman after at least one more round of talks with him in Pakistan.
Radio Pakistan had reported earlier that the East Pakistani leader had been freed. He has been under house arrest since the end of the India-Pakistan war.
75 YEARS AGO
January 3, 1947 — Triumphant Republicans quickly elected Joseph W. Martin of Massachusetts speaker of the new House today but Senate organization for the 80th Congress stalled in debate over seating Theodore G. Bilbo of Mississippi.
Martin, first Republican to take over the House gavel in 15 years, was elected 244 to 182. In a keynote speech he called upon Democrats to cooperate with his party in handling such postwar problems as labor laws, taxation and government economy.