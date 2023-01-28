10 YEARS AGO
January 28, 2013 — JUNEAU — The Senate Judiciary Committee discussed a bill Friday afternoon that would criminalize possession, distribution and consumption of a few substances sold over the counter and commonly marketed as bath salts.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 6:38 am
January 28, 2013 — JUNEAU — The Senate Judiciary Committee discussed a bill Friday afternoon that would criminalize possession, distribution and consumption of a few substances sold over the counter and commonly marketed as bath salts.
The substances mimic effects of cocaine, ecstasy and other popular drugs and recently have been subjected to increased scrutiny from federal regulators and legislators around the country who cite possibly dangerous reactions and unknown long-term side effects.
25 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1998 — Union members from across the state lined up Monday to denounce a legislative attempt to let Fort Knox gold miners work 12-hour shifts without overtime pay.
Fort Knox officials would like to switch from three 8-hour shifts to two 12-hour ones, but say overtime costs make the move prohibitively expensive. The mine’s employees would voluntarily give up the overtime wages, they say, for the extra time off and more consistent schedule that comes with the 12-hour shift.
50 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1973 —
WASHINGTON —
Contrary to some reports, the Interior Department has made no withdrawals under the secretary’s authority to take 80 million acres of Alaska land for possible inclusion in national interest areas.
The interior secretary has nine months from enactment of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to effect such withdrawals, and an Interior Department spokesman said Wednesday that to date no determination of this acreage had been finalized.
75 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1948 — Emergency legislation to authorize the Maritime Commission to arrange an operational contract with operators of Alaska steamship lines to continue service to Alaska for 15 months from March 1 was reached at a conference attended by a House merchant marine subcommittee and representatives of the steamship lines and the Territory.
Rep. Henry M. Jackson (D., Wash) told reporters that under the plan the Maritime Commission would turn over to the shipping lines war built vessels at nominal charter here.