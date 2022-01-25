10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 2012 — JUNEAU — Two Alaska House leaders on Tuesday proposed legislation intended to advance an instate natural gas pipeline project.
House Speaker Mike Chenault and Rep. Mike Hawker see the bill as empowering the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., or AGDC. which is leading the effort to advance an in-state line. The measure, among other things, would incorporate three existing bills, including one establishing a fund for pipeline work.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1997 — Federal land managers recommend building the proposed Healy-Fairbanks power intertie up the western edge of the Tanana Flats and south of the Tanana River into town.
The recommended route isn’t what Golden Valley Electric Association had in mind when the co-op sought permits to construct a 230 kilovolt power line across Tanana Flats. The outcry provoked by that proposal has led to consideration of more than a half dozen alternative routes for a new northern intertie, none of which passed muster before the Bureau of Land Management and Rural Utilities Service.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1972 — Fairbanksans are rapidly approaching the day when they will have to decide how they are going to cope with air pollution.
Scientific evidence is piling up daily to show that the air downtown is often not fit to breathe. Doctors have complained they are treating more patients for respiratory ailments than expected.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1947 — half of the membership of the Alaska Legislature, already in the Territorial capital, peered anxiously at winter skies over Juneau today, awaiting arrival of the remainder of the northland’s lawmakers who are slated to launch one of Alaska’s most critical legislative sessions Monday.
Planes were scheduled to bring last minute arrivals into the capital from all four judicial divisions in time for the opening of the House of Representatives at 11 a.m.