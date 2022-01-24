10 YEARS AGO
January 24, 2012 — Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox and two others are again facing murder conspiracy charges, this time from federal prosecutors who say the three had a plan as far back as 2009 to kill federal officials, including TSA employees, border patrol agents and U.S. Marshals. The charges are punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A federal grand jury in Anchorage on Friday returned a new indictment with the added murder conspiracy charge against Cox, Coleman Barney of the North Pole area and Lonnie Vernon of Salcha, all members of Cox’s Peacemaker’s Militia. It’s the third federal indictment to be been handed up against the three, who have been in jail on weapons charges since March.
25 YEARS AGO
January 24, 1997 — JUNEAU — An Anchorage lawmaker is warning North Slope oil and gas producers not to drag their feet on a gas pipeline project to Valdez or else they might get cut out.
Rep. Ramona Barnes, R-Anchorage, said Alaska might miss opportunities to sell gas to Asian countries if projects elsewhere are developed first.
50 YEARS AGO
January 24, 1972 — JUNEAU — Calling it a “coup,” a “slick move” and a “clever stroke of business,” legislative leaders see Gov. William A. Egan’s land selection announcement as a hefty lever in federal state land use bargaining.
At the same time, lawmakers said Sunday, portions of Egan’s 76 million acre selection may assure that any future gas pipelines into Canada will cross state land. Egan announced Friday the selection of 76 million acres of land from federal dominion under terms of Alaska’s Statehood Act.
75 YEARS AGO
January 24, 1947 — ABOARD USS MT. OLYMPIA, Little America, Jan. 23 (Delayed) — The threat of a sudden, heavy freeze may force the Navy’s Antarctic expedition to return home weeks earlier than originally planned. At present, ships in the expedition’s central group are anchored in the open water of the Bay of Whales at the edge of the South Polar ice cap.
But to the north is the menacing Ross Ice Pack—Bigger than ever this year. In the event of a sudden freeze, extending the ice pack into the bay, the thin hulls of the Mt. Olympus, and the cargo ships Yancey and Merrick might be crushed.