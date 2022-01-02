10 YEARS AGO
January 2, 2012 — LOS ANGELES— NASA kicked off the new year with a pair of probes circling the moon in the latest mission to understand how Earth’s closest neighbor formed.
There was no champagne popping in the mission control room at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory when the Grail spacecraft arrived back-to-back on New Year’s weekend, but several scientists and engineers celebrated by blowing noisemakers.
25 YEARS AGO
January 2, 1997 — WASHINGTON— A form er Democratic chairman of the House ethics committee says he can’t recall members of the ethics panel ever publicly opposing censure for a colleague before deliberating on a punishment, as two Republicans are doing with Speaker Newt Gingrich.
“I’m unaware of a member of the ethics committee heretofore communicating to the leadership of either party their predisposition to vote a certain way on a sanction,” Rep. Julian Dixon, D-Calif., who was the ethics committee chairman for six years starting in 1989, said in an interview Wednesday.
50 YEARS AGO
January 2, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from January 3, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Bad weather over North Vietnam forced U.S. pilots to pass up a number of important military targets during last week’s heavy air raids, the Pentagon acknowledged today for the first time.
A spokesman, Jerry W. Friedheim, said between 35 and 40 military targets were struck as planned but several others were spared because of the poor flying weather during the five days of attacks.
75 YEARS AGO
January 2, 1947 — Any idea occupation troops might have had about getting home early because of President Truman’s proclamation of the end of hostilities was dashed last night by the War Department.
An announcement by Secretary of War Robert Patterson said that “troops serving overseas will not be affected for the present by the restoration of the statutory provision of the two-year maximum for duty in certain foreign stations.”