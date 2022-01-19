10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 2012 — The Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery is alive and breathing — finally.
After a nearly three-year wait because of politics, construction delays and problems with a state-of-the-art water filtration system, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game moved the first fish — 24,000 cute little Arctic char eggs — into the new hatchery on Wilbur Street late last week.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska schools have received generally low marks in a national study that considered quality of teaching, fair distribution of funding and student achievement.
The report card by the national newspaper Education Week the major problem facing Alaska’s education system is how to raise achievement of Native children and rural students in general.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 1972 — SAN FRANCISCO — The Pacific Maritime Association has announced that its member shipping firms will refuse to handle military cargo at struck West Coast ports after this week.
The decision Tuesday would cut off an important source of income to striking dock workers and affect about 75 per cent of military shipments for Southeast Asia.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 20, 1947 — LONDON — The British Atomic Scientists Association, urged today that the United States, Britain and Canada immediately give other nations help in setting up atomic research plants “of little use for military research.”
“It would be a generous and helpful measure if the nations now possessing the most advanced knowledge of atomic energy were to offer to other nations collaboration in setting up small atomic reactors,” a 2,400-word statement by the association’s council said.