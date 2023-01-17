10 YEARS AGO
January 17, 2013 —ANCHORAGE — Crews began transferring 1.3 million gallons of fuel Monday from a Russian fuel tanker to the iced-in city of Nome.
The offloading began near sundown, said Stacey Smith of Vitus Marine, the fuel supplier that arranged to have the Russian tanker Renda and its crew deliver the gasoline and diesel fuel. The process began after crews safety-tested two transfer hoses with pressurized air.
25 YEARS AGO
January 17, 1998 —JUNEAU — Alaska will have a surplus of about $110 million this year, a reversal of fortunes that state officials say is due to oil prices that ran higher than expected.
Last legislative session, lawmakers and state officials were predicting the state’s $2.4 billion budget for this year would exceed revenues by about $400 million.
50 YEARS AGO
January 17, 1973 —JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan described the native land claims settlement as a “chisel, not the finished sculpture.” But it became nakedly apparent this weekend that the settlement — through the combination of land and money-will cause a showdown on what constitutes Alaskan political power.
With new-found strength at its command, Alaska’s bush is about to flex its muscles on what is certain to become this session’s major issue — who will control the dazzling North Slope wealth.
75 YEARS AGO
January 17, 1948 — By a unanimous vote the House Ways and Means Committee today approved legislation continuing indefinitely the wartime tax rates on liquor, jewelry, furs and many other goods and services.
Chairman Harold Knutson (R., Minn.) announced that another bill will be introduced continuing the wartime postal rates which raised the local mailing charge from two to three cents and boosted mailing costs in some other categories.