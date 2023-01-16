10 YEARS AGO

January 16, 2013 — NOME — Crews worked to build a path Sunday over a half-mile of Bering Sea ice for the final leg of a Russian tanker’s mission to deliver fuel to Nome amid one of the most severe Alaska winters in decades.The tanker was moored roughly a half-mile from Nome’s harbor after a Coast Guard cutter cleared a path for it through hundreds of miles of a slow journey stalled by thick ice and strong ocean currents.