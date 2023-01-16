January 16, 2013 — NOME — Crews worked to build a path Sunday over a half-mile of Bering Sea ice for the final leg of a Russian tanker’s mission to deliver fuel to Nome amid one of the most severe Alaska winters in decades.The tanker was moored roughly a half-mile from Nome’s harbor after a Coast Guard cutter cleared a path for it through hundreds of miles of a slow journey stalled by thick ice and strong ocean currents.
The tanker got into position Saturday night, and ice disturbed by its journey had to freeze again so workers could create some sort of roadway to lay a hose that will transfer 1.3 million gallons of fuel from the tanker to the harbor in Nome.
January 16, 1998 — WASHINGTON — Exxon Corp. wants the Exxon Valdez to again navigate the Alaska shores it fouled with millions of gallons of crude oil in 1989. Some Alaskans are outraged.
Attorneys for the corporation were to ask a U.S. District Court judge here Thursday to strike down federal legislation that barred the vessel, since renamed the Mediterranean, from Prince William Sound.
January 16, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from January 17, 1973 — In 30 below zero weather Saturday, 34 University of Alaska students plunged into the icy water of Harding Lake to qualify as certified scuba divers.
Most of them agreed the walk of about 200 yards from the diving hole back to the warmup cabin was the most painful part of their examination.
January 16, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Ernest Guening, governor of Alaska, declared today a “drastic revision” of land acquisition laws is “imperative if Alaska is to develop.” In his annual report, made public today by Secretary of the Interior Julius A. Krug, Gruening declared:
“It should be a part of national policy to make the land in the public domain easily available to those wishing to utilize it. Virtually all of Southeastern Alaska is in the Tongass National Forest Reserve. It is virtually impossible for a prospective hotel or lodge builder to acquire a few acres on which to make his development. The Forest Service will vie only a permit for a term of years. No substantial investment will be made on that basis.”