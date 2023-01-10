Jan. 10, 2013 — Sens. Joe Paskvan and Joe Thomas told a judge they believe the state’s redistricting plan to pair the two Democratic lawmakers into the same Senate district was political gerrymandering intended to eliminate one of them, making room for a Republican.
The two Fairbanks Democrats testified in court Monday during the first day of an expected two-week trial of the state’s redrawn election district lines.
Jan. 10, 1998 — JUNEAU — A preliminary commitment for a natural-gas pipeline from Alaska’s North Slope could be in place within a month among petroleum producers and the project’s developer, state leaders said. Gov.
Tony Knowles, after meeting with top executives of Alaska’s leading oil producers, said state negotiators are making progress toward the preliminary commitment, a first step to moving on the project’s development.
Jan. 10, 1973 — Cold gripped the state today and thermometers dropped near record low temperatures here and lows of -65 at Tanana and -68 at Fort Yukon were reported to the National Weather Service. Fairbanks looks toward a -55 low temperature for tonight, according to Bill Trigg of the NWS.
If it occurs after midnight, Fairbanks will see a record set for Jan. 11. The record for that date is -53 set in 1952. The record low for January in Fairbanks is -66 set on Jan. 14, 1934. Last year the temperature reached -60 on Jan. 18 and 19 to establish records for those dates.
Jan. 10, 1948 — SEATTLE — A second volcanic disturbance in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands was reported today by the Navy, which said 9,387-foot mount Shishaldin on Unimak Island was erupting with such violence that it showered ashes two inches deep on the village of False Pass 20 miles away.