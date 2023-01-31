Jan. 31, 2013 — Bob Sattler, senior archeologist and environmental quality analyst at Tanana Chiefs Conference, was one of two people who responded to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s invitation to make comments and share concerns and issues for a preliminary environmental review of the Alaska Pipeline Project.
Less than 50 people turned out Monday evening for the public scoping meeting conducted by the federal agency about environmental concerns of the proposed natural gas pipeline from the North Slope’s Prudhoe Bay to Canada.
Jan. 31, 1998 —ANCHORAGE — North Slope Natives used as radioactive guinea pigs by the military 40 years ago are making their case for a financial settlement with the federal government.
A study the North Slope Borough government commissioned has concluded that the Natives who were given small doses of radioactive iodine in the mid-1950s deserve some sort of compensation, even if there isn’t concrete proof that the experiments harmed participants.
Jan. 31, 1973 — SAN FRANCISCO — With employers claiming that settlement hinges “solely” upon one major issue, negotiators planned to resume talks today in the West Coast dock strike for the first time since Jan. 17.
Bargaining broke off, and the strike was resumed against the employers’ Pacific Maritime Association two weeks ago after marathon negotiations failed to produce an accord.
Jan. 31, 1948 — LITTLE AMERICA —Admiral Richard E. Byrd was “back home” in the Antarctic today after leading six big transport planes in a history-making flight over 600 miles of the South Polar seas.
“I like this place. It’s like a second home,” said Byrd as he returned to the scene of his two previous expeditions to the Antarctic. His plane and five others took off from the deck of the carrier Philippine Sea, flew over the icy wastes and landed without serious mishap on a snow-covered field laid out by an advance contingent of the Navy’s Antarctic expedition.