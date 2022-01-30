10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — A moose conservation group has renewed a program to salvage the meat of moose killed by vehicles.
The Anchorage daily News says the Alaska Moose Federation expanded its Anchorage moose salvage program to the Mat-Su area and plans to also set it up in the Fairbanks area and the Kenai Peninsula.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — A plan to provide Fairbanks homeowners and businesses with natural gas by liquefying and trucking it north has drawn criticism from companies that want to get into the gas business when a North Slope gas pipeline is built.
Northern Eclipse, a company formed by the man who founded the small natural gas company that supplies Prudhoe Bay and Deadhorse, has asked the Alaska Public Utilities Commission for a certificate to serve Fairbanks, beginning first in the city’s industrial south and west ends.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 31, 1972 — PARIS — North Vietnam said today that despite secret talks with the United States, the positions of the two countries on the Vietnam conflict remain “as different as day and night.”
Nguyen Thanh Le, spokesman of the North Vietnamese delegation to the Paris peace talks, said the American proposals at the secret talks last year showed that the United States has “not budged a single millimeter.”
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1947 — LONDON — Italy asked today for a share in the writing of the German peace treaty.
The Italian nation, which sided first with Germany and then the Allies in six years of war, said the request was morally justified by “contributions to the victory of the United Nations.”