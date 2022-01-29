10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 2012 — Winter continued to show her love of Interior Alaska by bestowing yet another cold snap on its beleaguered residents this weekend. The temperature at Fairbanks International Airport hit 50 below zero Saturday morning for the first time since 2006, while a low of 57 below was reported in North Pole.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1997 — JUNEAU — Imposing the nation’s highest tobacco tax would price many Alaska youths out of the cigarette market, drastically reducing the number of teens who smoke, supporters told lawmakers considering the plan.
The dollar-a-pack increase in cigarette taxes was favored by most of about 20 people who testified Tuesday before the House State Affairs Committee, which was reviewing two bills that would raise the tax. A few people, including a tobacco-industry researcher, opposed it, saying taxes are a bad way to control behavior and that the plan could encourage cigarette smuggling.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — Trial date was to be set for three officers of a Soviet fishing fleet who pleaded innocent to charges of conducting illegal fisheries support activities within the U.S. 12-mile territorial limit.
The seizure of the two Russian ships drew worldwide attention last week when the Soviet ship Lamut made a break for the open sea with a U.S. Coast Guard party still aboard. The Coast Guard cutter Storis requested and received permission from Washington to fire a warning shot across the Russian’s bow.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1947 — “Things is tough everywhere,” was the weatherman’s only comment today as Fairbanks went into its 19th day of the winter with temperatures under 50 degrees below zero.
Last night’s low of minus 55 in Fairbanks was 20 degrees warmer than a 75-below reading reported from Snag, Y.T., 15 miles north of the Alaska Highway just east of the Alaska border.