10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 2012 — Ice Alaska won a victory of sorts Thursday when the borough assembly voted to approve a rezoning request for a portion of the new ice park the organization hopes to open near University Avenue and the Johansen Expressway.
The organization had asked for rezoning of all six tax lots which will comprise its new home, but some Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly members expressed concern about Ice Alaska’s plans to build an international artists village of 192, 30-foot-by-30- foot structures on the property. Assembly woman Nadine Winters introduced a substitute ordinance which allows the rezoning of only the three northernmost lots, a move which will allow Ice Alaska to receive a $1.5 million borough grant to pay for the property.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1997 — ANCHORAGE —Efforts to salvage an overturned barge in lower Cook Inlet were slowed Sunday by strong winds and high seas.
The 400-foot-long barge Oregon overturned 5 miles west of Ninilchik early Saturday. Coast Guard officials and the owner of the barge, Crowley Marine Services, think the vessel lost its cargo of 12,500 tons of the chemical fertilizer urea and 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1972 — The United States told the Vietnamese Communists today it will not complete withdrawal of its forces from South Vietnam until a final agreement is signed based on all aspects of President Nixon’s latest peace proposal.
The Viet Cong responded by assailing the Nixon plan. The North Vietnamese criticized Nixon for disclosing that his adviser, Henry A. Kissinger, had conducted secret talks in Paris with North Vietnam.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1947 — The fate of Alaska shipping will be hanging in the balance tomorrow when representatives of three major steamship lines confer with a House merchant marine subcommittee to discuss proposals for protection of the Territory’s water supply line after March 1.
On that date, the Alaska Steamship Company, the Northland Transportation Company and the Alaska transportation Company are obliged to resume private operation of their ships which, since early in the war, have been operated as a government function under the War Shipping Administration.