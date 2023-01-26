10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 2013 — A group of Fairbanks-based tour companies has reached an agreement to purchase Warbelow’s Air Ventures, a move the new owners hope will stabilize year-round revenues while complementing their existing operations.
Warbelow’s provides year-round passenger, freight and charter operations to Interior villages from its Fairbanks hub. The airline is being purchased by the owners of Northern Alaska Tour Company, Air Arctic and Sukakpak Inc. — companies that collectively offer Arctic tour packages, charter flights and services along the Dalton Highway.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 1998 — The Richardson Highway village of Gulkana has voted to ban alcohol, the first town on Alaska’s road system to prohibit liquor importation, possession and sales.
The town of 75 people is just 10 miles from the regional hub of Glennallen, where a handful of bars and liquor stores operate. Gulkana adopted prohibition by a 17-3 vote on Friday.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 1973 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon’s newly unveiled eight-point Vietnam peace offer drew a cool reception from North Vietnam today and found little favor with his critics at home.
The President, in a surprise announcement, disclosed a proposal made secretly eight months ago for a U.S. pullout in exchange for a prisoner release, and his broader eight-point offer made last October.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 1948 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 27, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — General George C. Kenney, chief of the Strategic Air Command at Andrews Field, Md., tells us that in a future war our United States would be the first target and would be reached by a trans-polar assault which might “result in a casualty list of 25,000,000 men, women and children in the first 24 hours.”
The general thus bluntly advised the Women’s Patriotic Conference on defense yesterday in Washington. He asserted that, above all, the enemy would strive for a quick knockout, the attack coming over the shortest air routes from the European-Asiatic land mass, across the North Polar basin.