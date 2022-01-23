10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 2012 — The rumbling sound of buses in Denali National Park and Preserve could be replaced with the hum of electric engines in the future, depending on how a planned study of hybrid bus technology goes this summer.
The park was awarded $275,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation Friday to purchase a pair of hybrid buses for a multiyear evaluation. If the buses perform as hoped, the entire fleet could be replaced with new technology.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 1997 — State officials have set aside a strict interpretation of the law, allowing the Angel Creek Lodge near Fairbanks to remain open round-the-clock during the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race next month. “It’s a big relief,” lodge owner Annette Verbanac said Wednesday. “The public really came out in support of us. It was great.”
Last month, state officials told Verbanac she could not stay open 24 hours a day during the race because the lodge is not licensed as a restaurant, but as a bar only. Coupled with the shorter bar hours borough voters approved last fall, Verbanac would have had to shut down for eight hours during the Quest if the rules had been strictly applied.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from January 24, 1972 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon handed Congress today a $246.3-billion budget for fiscal 1973 written in deep red ink. He announced two huge deficits—$38.8 billion this fiscal year and $25.5 billion next-and said they will help speed up the nation’s economic recovery.
His budget message asked neither for further tax cuts to stimulate the slack economy nor for tax increases to meet he climbing costs of government, although his deficits are the two largest since World War II.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 1947 — Telephone service for everyone by Feb. 1, was the news from the Fairbanks Telephone Company today as workmen started installing the 400-circuit temporary switchboard which arrived by plane from Seattle yesterday.
The board, half the size of the one destroyed in the fire Christmas eve, will require extensive party-line hookups, but Charles Preston, phone company manager, said that service would be provided all subscribers served by the old system.