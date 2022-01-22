10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 2012 — Listen to Alaska politicians for too long and it might sound like throughput in the trans-Alaska pipeline has dwindled to just a trickle of the valuable watery light crude that’s grown to be Alaska’s lifeblood. And after more than 30 years of pumping oil out of the North Slope, it’s clear that reserves won’t last forever.
Estimates put proven reserves at roughly 50 or so years, but that’s just the oil that can be shipped with today’s technology. There’s estimated tens of billions of barrels of what’s called heavy oil, which could likely till the pipeline well into the next century, but there’s a problem with the stuff — it’s hard to ship.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Parents who want to quietly test their children for drugs can soon use the first government-approved home test.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Dr. Brown’s Home Drug Testing System to detect cocaine, heroin, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines and other drugs in a mail-in urine sample.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1972 — JUNEAU — Alaska, despite its immense size little more than a federal dominion, has exercised its rights of statehood and in a stunning move selected 76 million acres of land as its own.
Acting under the Statehood Act of 1969 and freed by last December’s native land claims settlement, Gov. William A. Egan announced the selection Friday, saying the state had “utilized its sovereign authority with firmness.”
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1947 — SEATTLE — Officials of Lomen Commercial Company testified yesterday in defense of lighterage rates at Nome as the United States Maritime Commission concluded its second day of inquiry in Seattle.
The hearings continued a government investigation started earlier on petition of the Alaska Development Board and various groups in the Territory. The petition charged present rates for ship-to-shore freight transport in Bering Sea are too high and “hinder development” of those ports.