10 YEARS AGO
January 21, 2012 — A nasty w inter storm in the Pacific Northwest blocked three direct flights between Seattle and Fairbanks on Thursday and Friday, but Alaska Airlines officials said they anticipated backed-up travelers would make it to their destinations this weekend.
The airline, which offers the only w inter passenger jet service to Fairbanks, canceled 50 flights out of Seattle on Friday amid a freezing rain forecast. Paul McElroy, a company spokesman, said Alaska Airlines is working to catch up now that the weather has improved.
25 YEARS AGO
January 21, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Warmed by a night of inaugural revelry, President Clinton today changed from tuxedo to business suit and plunged into a second term that confronts him with ethical, budgetary and international problems.
“It’s better the second time around,” a jubilant Clinton declared late Monday, only a few hours into the coveted second term that has eluded Democrats for six decades.
50 YEARS AGO
January 21, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats struck back at President Nixon today, charging his administration has failed to end the Vietnam War while starving financially the programs aimed at relieving domestic problems.
They made clear, in a nationally televised and radio broadcast response to Nixon’s state of the union speech a day earlier, there will be no political truce in 1972 between the Democratic Congress and the Republican chief executive.
75 YEARS AGO
January 21, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Gov. Ernest H. Gruening came forth today as a defender of the militant moose of Alaska even if they do: attack trains, cause derailments, lope along ahead of the engines and make a farce of railroad schedules.
Gruening rejected a request by Col. John P. Johnson, manager of the Alaska Railroad, that moose who make pests of themselves be reduced to mooseburgers.