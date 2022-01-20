10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 2012 — JUNEAU — Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell said Thursday he didn’t seek approval of the North Slope’s three major players before setting a timeline for progress on a major natural gas pipeline project.
Parnell, in his first news conference of the legislative session, told reporters the timeline he set out in Wednesday evening’s State of the State address was borne of frustration. He said that he — and Alaskans — are tired of waiting for a gas project.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 1997 — GULKANA — Like many rural communities in Alaska, the village of Gulkana has suffered the tragedies of alcohol abuse. The community, located in the Copper River basin, is in the middle of an election to decide whether alcohol should be banned.
But there s a big difference between Gulkana and other villages that have gone dry. In Gulkana, you can get in your car and drive 10 minutes to the nearest bar. If residents vote for prohibition, they’ll be the first community on Alaska’s road system to go dry.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 1972 — If you have heard that Ft. Wainwright is to be closed down within the next couple of years, welcome to the club.
Rumors of the impending closure have gained a strong foothold in the Fairbanks grapevine. Persons in the Army, those working on base, and even Fairbanksans without direct ties to the installation have been asking more questions than usual, bolstering their stories and passing them on.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — General George C. Marshall will take his oath as Secretary of State tomorrow at the White House. The exact hour will depend upon the time of his arrival here, but the ceremony is tentatively set up for 11 a.m.
Marshall originally was scheduled to be sworn in at 11 a.m. today, but bad weather blocked his planned flight to the Capital from the west coast. The general was held over at Chicago on the trip east.