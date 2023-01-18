10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 2013 — Residents throughout the greater Fairbanks and North Pole areas — from children to the elderly — are being advised by state and local officials that air quality conditions are unhealthy.
“People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion,” states a notice on the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s website.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1998 — What a difference a week makes. On Monday, Ice Alaska officials announced that a cash shortage would cancel this year’s ice-carving festival. On Friday, organizers were confident the show would go on.
Calls and cash poured in after festival organizer Dick Brickley, chairman of World ICE Association, Inc., said he needed $33,000 by Jan. 22 or he would cancel the world-famous competition.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1973 — JUNEAU — A U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker was authorized to fire across the bow of a Soviet fishing vessel it had seized after the ship broke away today with a party of Americans aboard, but the ship was, recaptured with no shots fired.
A Coast Guard spokesman at the 17th District headquarters said the icebreaker Storis “came about as close as you can get” to firing a warning shot at the Lamut, flagship of an 80-ship Soviet fishing fleet during a four-hour chase through the ice-choked Bering Sea.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1948 — WASHINGTON , D. C. — Five senators who served in the armed forces during World War II lined up today behind President Truman’s plan for unification of the services under a single cabinet Secretary of National Defense.
The veterans, all newly-elected Republicans, told a reporter they expected Congress to pass at this session legislation needed to carry out the merger.