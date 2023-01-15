10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 2013 — JUNEAU — A state senator Friday introduced plans to boost and stabilize transportation funding.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 2013 — JUNEAU — A state senator Friday introduced plans to boost and stabilize transportation funding.
The bill, from Sen. Joe Thomas, D-Fairbanks, would set aside earnings from a slice of the state’s multibillion-dollar general fund to help build roads, airports and other projects.
A new panel would help guide annual distributions.
Thomas said the program wouldn’t stop the Legislature from investing more money in transportation when needed but would at least set a stable, dependable floor beneath what can be an erratic state commitment to capital investment in transportation. He has proposed a $1 billion endowment, money that would remain in the general fund.
“We just thought it was a good idea to make sure we’re moving forward,” Thomas said.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska Natives accounted for nearly one-third of the state’s homicide victims during the past 15 years despite being just 16 percent of the state’s population, according to figures compiled by the FBI.
The state’s blacks also died violently at a rate twice as high their population. Whites, on the other hand, accounted for just over half of the homicide victims despite being 75 percent of the state’s population.
The information, detailing killings in the state from 1980 through 1994, contains no surprises for criminal justice experts, who say the availability of weapons and alcohol contribute to violence in both white- and Native-dominated communities.
“We do have the argument that with Natives its a problem with alcohol,” said Nancy Schafer, a professor of criminal justice at the University of Alaska Anchorage. “When you’re drinking and you’ve got a gun and you’re angry, it’s just easier to shoot someone.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 1973 — JUNEAU — Gov. William Egan told Alaska legislators Thursday night that there “is still further catching up ahead of us” to overcome the past’s acute privations.
Egan made the statement as he presented a $318 million general fund budget proposal.
“At this time last January when the legislature convened, many pictured our wealth as a windfall beyond our present needs,” Egan said.
“Now a year later, a more realistic picture has fallen into place. There were substantial needs to be met, and the cost of meeting them far exceeds the interest from the bonus monies.”
The governor said the state can look toward “a much brighter future if we use our wealth wisely to develop the people of Alaska than if we hide our wealth away in banks and impose harsh general tax levies to meet the reasonable needs of Alaska.”
The governor said earlier he plans no new taxes for the next fiscal year
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 1948 — A new building code, covering all phases of construction and alteration including wiring and sewer facilities, had its first reading before the City Council at its regular meeting last night and will be considered further at a special meeting to be called as soon as certain corrections can be typed into manuscript.
Rushing through preliminaries to allow more time for the reading and discussion of the building ordinance, the Council received a petition of 310 names asking that the city manager plan be submitted to the voters at the April elections, approved the transfer of the Tavern Bar license to the Idlehour location at 606 Second Avenue, and refused to sell a large pump purchased for use in the water system preliminaries early last year.