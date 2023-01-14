Jan. 14, 2013 — Golden Heart Utilities has trimmed the level of fluoride in Fairbanks water after federal health specialists signaled they will recommend lower levels nationwide. The state will contact water programs around Alaska with respect to similar changes.
Fairbanks city law requires Golden Heart Utilities to add fluoride to water supplies, a practice that’s drawn periodic public debate and prompted the City Council to form a fluoride-focused task force.
Oran Paul, chief operating officer at the utility, said managers had been notified of the expected federal change before the Jan. 7 announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Jan. 14, 1998 — JUNEAU — Not the sexiest topic, Alaska’s budget dilemma did turn bawdy at the state Capitol last week with this exchange between a Republican pushing for spending cuts and a Democrat looking for new revenues.
Waiting for the elevator, Rep. Hay Brown, D-Anchorage, was explaining to reporters her support for using excess Permanent Fund revenues to help pay for government.
The elevator arrived, carrying Sen. Rick Halford, R-Chugiak, who dislikes the notion of dipping into the Permanent Fund. When reporters asked his opinion, he replied: “It’s a rape to avoid a long-term pregnancy.”
Brown’s reply: “Can’t we agree to have consensual sex?”
Jan. 14, 1973 — JUNEAU — Gov. William Egan called upon the Alaska Legislature Thursday to create a new Department of Environmental Affairs and to begin planning for creation of at least two other new departments.
Egan’s plans were revealed in his state of the state message to a joint session of lawmakers.
Other areas touched on in the governor’s speech included reapportionment, a constitutional convention, education and fisheries.
“I intend to propose legislation establishing a cabinet-level Department of Environmental Affairs,” Egan said, “with responsibility for maintaining clean air and pure water throughout the state and establishing adequate environmental surveillance of the design and construction of major public and private works in the state including pipelines.”
Jan. 14, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Interior Department announces publication of the first book to deal with the language used by natives of the Aleutian Islands.
Secretary Harold L. Ickes said the book, “The Aleut Language,” released today under Interior Department sponsorship, is the fruit of “a succession of studies by three exceptional scholars over a period of nearly 125 years.”