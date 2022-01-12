10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — A Coast Guard icebreaker and Russian tanker loaded with fuel for delivery to an iced-in Alaska city have been stalled by Bering Sea ocean currents and thick ice.
The vessels could move forward five or six miles on Tuesday, but the strong currents pushed them back by about the same amount, said Mark Smith, the CEO of Vitus Marine, the company supplying the fuel. “There was a lot of stop and go activity,” he said Wednesday morning.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1997 — Bills affecting oil taxation and exploration, a traditional Capitol powder keg, are kindling scant enthusiasm this year, according to lawmakers and administration officials looking ahead to Legislature’s opening this week.
Natural Resources Commissioner John Shively, who held point position in Gov. Tony Knowles’ past legislative battles over oil, said the administration isn’t planning any big legislative requests in that area.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1972 — JUNEAU — The first shot of a looming legislative battle over where University of Alaska funds will be spent has been fired with a bill proposing a $10 million outright appropriation for Anchorage facilities.
If passed, the bill introduced in the House Tuesday would appropriate money from the state’s general fund to finance capital projects other than dormitories at the university’s Anchorage Community College.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1947 — The News-Miner didn’t print on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 13, 1947 — Southern Luzon’s towering Mayon Volcano, boiling for five days, erupted this morning with a furious shower of boulders and lava.
Lt. Robert Case of Nevada, Ohio, a Navy weather officer, circled the volcano at 10,000 feet during the display in an Army plane piloted by Capt. Robert A. Harris of Dayton, Ohio.