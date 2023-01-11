Jan. 11, 2013 — Camera-equipped drones flew over Nome this week to help a Russian fuel tanker, the Renda, get a perspective on the sea ice near the town’s harbor. The Renda is sailing to Nome to deliver fuel. The town’s supply is expected to run out before spring.
The tanker is accompanied by U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker Healy, which opens paths for the tanker. Nome’s harbor is too shallow for Healy to enter, and the Renda will have to fare on its own to unload its fuel. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute arrived in Nome to help evaluate the ice near the harbor last week.
Jan. 11, 1998 — A half-milelong sheen floating in the water near oil tanker berths at Valdez prompted emergency cleanup on Friday as officials worked to determine the oil’s source.
Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said the sheen, detected Friday morning near tanker berth No. 3, was being picked up by skimmer vessels. Absorbent boom had been positioned in the water to contain the sheen, which was floating about 1,000 feet from the Valdez tanker berths.
Jan. 11, 1973 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan today unveiled his 1972 legislative priorities — many of them aimed at preparing the state for the native claims settlement and guaranteeing its citizens a fair share of its oil wealth.
Egan gave lawmakers a glimpse at bills he soon will introduce in a state of the state address before a joint session of the legislature.
Jan. 11, 1948 — ABOARD U.S. ARMY WEATHER Plane over Mayon Volcano — Mighty Mayon Volacno looks ominous. A haze of grey pink smoke streams out of her cone cover a 100-mile section of southeastern Luzon.
Mayon, a volcano that has erupted frequently in the past 100 years, boils with smoke and lava.
Only a trained volcanologist could predict whether Mayon is ready to blow her top this time, but the fact that her cone of boiling rock is still intact seems ominous to the weather observers aboard this plane. It might go at any time.