Jan. 1, 2013 — A Russian ship on its way to make the first-ever winter fuel delivery to the iced-in city of Nome cleared a major paperwork hurdle Friday. A Jones Act waiver from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will let the ship carry gasoline between Dutch Harbor and Nome despite a law that ordinarily prohibits foreign vessels from carrying cargo between two U.S. ports.
The ice-class tanker was about 570 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor by Saturday afternoon on pace to arrive there Tuesday, said Coast Guard spokeswoman Sarah Morin. In Dutch Harbor it will pick up gasoline and a Coast Guard icebreaker escort for the trip into ice-covered waters.
Jan. 1, 1998 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 2, 1997 — With a low temperature of “just” 45 below in 1996, some people find it hard to believe that it was the coldest year in Fairbanks in almost a quarter century.
“Nobody believes it when I tell them,” said meteorologist Rick Thoman with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks. “It hasn’t been that cold; it’s just been persistent.”
Jan. 1, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 3, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Saying he soon may order a speedup in U.S. troop withdrawal, President Nixon has indicated he is aiming to get down to a residual force of 25,000 to 36,000 men in Vietnam well before the November election.
Nixon’s hint of a residual force of that size was the first time any senior U.S. official had used such figures in public, although plans in that range were reported unofficially more than two years ago.
Jan. 1, 1948 — Misfortune overtook the Eielson-Borland relief expedition this morning when one of the two Fairchild monoplanes that were to have started for Nome was wrecked in taking off.
Pilot G. Swartman and Sam Macauley, mechanic, escaped practically unhurt. Swartman was struck in the side as the fuselage collapsed in the crash but his injury was slight.
A “popping” or cold engine was said to have been the cause of the wreck. The heavily loaded plane ran the whole length of the field before rising and was just of the ground when the pilot realized that he would be unable to gain altitude to clear obstruction beyond and decided to cut the switch and land while he still had partial control of the plane.