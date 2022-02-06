10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 2012 — CENTRAL — If a sound could define Sunday’s Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, it would be the clunking of mushers’ icecovered boots walking through the checkpoints.
Multiple spots of trail between Two Rivers and the Central checkpoint were waterlogged, with overflow in some places up to mushers’ knees. For most, it wasn’t a problem. Tok musher Hugh Neff said the dogs may look iced-over getting into checkpoints, but they quickly take to cleaning themselves, sometimes so fast that one blinks and the dogs are back to normal.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Nearly 60,000 acres of land damaged by the Exxon Valdez oil spill was turned over to the U.S. and Alaska today to ensure its recovery and future protection.
The land was purchased for $34 million from the Chenega Corp., an Alaska Native village corporation. The funds came from the $1 billion settlement by Exxon for the 1989 accident that fouled 1,500 miles of shoreline in Prince William Sound.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Feb. 7, 1972 — The first three federal land patents to be issued since the imposition of the 1966 land freeze were distributed to three Alaskans Saturday in an informal ceremony in the Fairbanks offices of the Bureau of Land Management.
On hand at the ceremony were Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, Curtis McVee, Alaska director of the BLM and Gail Elliott, acting Fairbanks district manager.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — Delegate E. L. Bartlett said in a statement in the Congressional record that the people of Hawaii and Alaska oppose a bill by Representative W. Sterling Cole, Republican of New York to place jurisdiction over the territories in the hands of the Navy Department.
“There has been advanced again the proposal that jurisdiction over the Territories of Alaska and Hawaii ought to be vested in the Navy Department,” Bartlett said. “The people of the two territories oppose any such move.”