10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 2012 — You’d think most mushers prepping for the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race would be a little nervous before the start. You’d probably be right.
“This is the first race I’ve ever been nervous for,” Two Rivers rookie Jason Weitzel said. “I’m calming down, let’s say. I try to keep myself pretty calm.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1997 — A unanimous city council voted late Monday night to give police recruits their first raise in nearly four years. The move may revive stalled contract talks over the police union contract, which expired in 1993.
“I’m glad the city decided to go ahead and basically honor their contract commitment,” said Officer Phillip James, who joined the force as a recruit two years ago. “Hopefully it will lead us to where we can negotiate a new contract in the future.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1972 — The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital fund drive reached $132,000 today with pledges totaling $6,670 coming in on Friday.
The fund drive headquarters in the basement of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce building on First Avenue is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Senator Warren G. Magnuson (D-Wash.), said today he will ask Congress to grant voting representation in the House of Alaska and Hawaii.
Under the present law each territory has an elected delegate in the House but neither delegate has a vote. They can be members of committees and can speak in the House but they have no actual voice in legislative actions.