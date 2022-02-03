10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 2012 — A former state representativewho writes a political blog refused Thursday to reveal who provided him information about U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller during his 2010 campaign, repeatedly claiming reporter’s privilege during a deposition.
Andrew Halcro was deposed by Miller’s legal team in M iller’s claim against the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Miller alleges th at confidential information from his borough personnel file was improperly leaked to the media during his unsuccessful run against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1997 — Need a reason to exercise? Just look outside.
Shoveling snow for 15 minutes a day could improve the health of many Alaskans.
And that’s no fortune-cookie prediction. Shoveling snow reduces the risk of depression, some cancers, diabetes and heart disease, according to a January state health bulletin. Nearly half of Alaska’s adults could benefit from that 15 minutes a day, according to the bulletin.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1972 — Nearly $8,000 was pledged to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital fund drive Wednesday, pushing total contributions in the two-day-old campaign to $125,775.
The drive is being conducted to offset some $500,000 indebtedness remaining of the local share of the new hospital, located at Ninth Avenue and Cowles Street.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Feb. 4, 1947 — SEATTLE — Pan American Airways Clippers flew two million miles between Seattle and Alaska last year, the equivalent of 80 times around the world, J. O. White, the line’s Alaska Region manager, announced today.
The total north and southbound passengers, 29,728, was double the number carried in 1945 and a big jump from the 1,800 carried the last peacetime year, 1941, he said.