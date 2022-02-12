10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 2012 — As the leaders move in a steady, competitive pack toward the finish line in Whitehorse, other teams are enjoying Dawson and the camaraderie that comes with it.
Paige Drobny ran into trouble outside Eagle. The Fairbanks musher tried to avoid a small glacier and in the process knocked her sled into a gully.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1997 — The “Pinball Machine,” the nasty stretch of Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race Trail into this small town along the Klondike Highway, was certainly no game for mushers entering the third day of racing.
“It was a wild trip,” said Rick Mackey, who emerged from the 80 miles of lake and curvy portage trail unscathed.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1972 — A U.S. District Court judge has granted a motion to let three Soviet nationals return home while awaiting trial in the United States. But he asked for a “guarantee in writing” from the Soviet ambassador that they will return.
Judge James Von Der Heydt also set requirements Friday for bail bond totaling $160,000 for the three fishing fleet officers charged with illegal fisheries support activities.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — The United States and Canada announced jointly today that the two countries will “continue to collaborate for peacetime joint security purpose.”