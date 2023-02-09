10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 2013 — DAWSON CITY, YUKON — The front runners were jockeying for position Wednesday night, moving in a tight pack toward the halfway point in Dawson City.
According to trackers, Allen Moore, Hugh Neff and Lance Mackey were running close together, each trading the front position back and forth over the 147 miles from Eagle to Dawson Fairbanks musher Brent Sass trailed the group by several hours.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1998 — WHITEHORSE, Yukon Territory — Rick Mackey was bent over the brush bow of his dog sled Saturday afternoon, checking over knots, gear and a quick patch job done with dental floss. “You know,” he said to a group of reporters, “do me a favor and call Schandelmeier at about 5 in the morning and see what he’s doing.”
On the eve of his second Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, Mackey was loose, joking and ready to go. His mind was working over his race plan and he wasn’t above hoping the shenanigans start a little early.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1973 — JUNEAU — The Alaska House today protested formally any plans the federal government may have to close Mt. McKinley National Park to private vehicles.
The lower chamber adopted 27 to 10 a resolution authored by Rep. Leslie Swanson, a Nenana Democrat. It called on the Interior Department to cancel consideration of any move to ban private vehicles from the park, or to conduct group tours.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1948 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Feb. 10, 1948 — PARIS, France — Italy and four other nations today signed peace treaties with the Allies which shear all of treasure and armed power and take territory from all except Bulgaria.
The Italian accord, reducing the fledging republic to a third rate power, had swift and violent repercussions back home.