10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 2013 — ANCHORAGE — A Russian tanker carrying much-needed fuel for the iced-in city of Nome was less than 190 miles away on Saturday and was making slow but steady progress, a company official said.
The city of about 3,500 people on the western Alaska coastline normally gets fuel by barge. But it didn’t get its last pre-winter fuel delivery because of a massive storm, and it could run out of crucial supplies before spring.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1998 — JUNEAU — A legislator who proposed a cruise-ship passenger tax and a statewide hotel tax is backing off on the ideas, saying he is awaiting suggestions from the tourism industry before pursuing the bills.
Sen. Bert Sharp, R-Fairbanks, said the intent of his bills was to have replace state money with industry funds for tourism-related expenses. Sharp said he would give the industry a chance to come up with alternatives.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1973 — SAN FRANCISCO — Tentative agreement to end the crippling 123-day strike on West Coast docks was announced today by negotiators for shippers and longshoremen.
Sam Kagel, a private mediator, said the settlement will be submitted to a committee representing union locals and that this committee would decide the date of a membership ratification vote and if there would be a return to work pending the vote.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Frank Heintzieman, Forest Service director in Alaska, has reported to Secretary of Interior J. A. Krug that Alaskan paper and pulp development is at least three years away.
Heintzleman informed Krug, Director of the Division of Territories Edwin G. Arnold, and other Interior Department officials that half a dozen excellent millsites already have been surveyed in Southeastern Alaska.