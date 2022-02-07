10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 2012 — CIRCLE — The Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race in without its volunteer pilot program this year.
Officials learned three weeks ago that the group of volunteer pilots who fly to areas of trail inaccessible by other means during the race was not conforming to Federal Aviation Administration regulations. With not enough time to comply, the Quest was forced to drop the pilot program
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt pledged this week he will complete an environmental study that will permit oil leasing in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska by the summer of 1998, while also protecting the area’s rich wildlife resources.
While wildlife protection will be a key part of the study’s focus, Babbitt said in an interview that oil leasing “absolutely” is the goal. He said he believes this is possible because of advancements in drilling technology.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1972 — WASHINGTON — A House Labor subcommittee voted today to authorize a partial 60-day injunction against the West Coast dock strike.
The subcommittee voted 5 to 1 to allow a major part of the strike to continue but to allow a court, upon petition from the attorney general, to halt strikes affecting the shipments of military and agricultural cargos.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 7, 1947 — ABOARD THE MT. OLYMPUS — Three thin-skined ships of the Antarctic expedition sailed form Little American tonight, seeking safe passage through the formable ice-pack. Rear Adm. Richard E. Byrd and 197 men were left behind for a three weeks stay in a tent town perched on a windswept ice-pack.
A flight over the South Pole has been mapped as one of the possible activities before Byrd’s base finally is evacuated about March 1. Whether Byrd himself might make the polar flight aboard one of the six photographic R4D planes has not been disclosed.