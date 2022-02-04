10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 2012 — It may look like four-time Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race champion Lance Mackey is on the hunt for his fifth win, but not if you ask him.
His goal? To start the race conservatively, ramping up to Mushers, dogs eyeing Whitehorse win the 4 ounces of placer gold in Dawson City and then on to finish in the top five. But goals are just goals and the realities of the race may not work in Mackey’s favor.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1997 — JUNEAU — U.S. Sen. Frank Murkowski pressed Alaska lawmakers Monday to decide how they want to settle the state’s dilemma on subsistence hunting and fishing so the congressional delegation can work out a solution.
Paying his annual courtesy call on the Alaska Legislature, Murkowski said at a joint HouseSenate session that action is needed on the subsistence dispute to prevent a federal takeover of state fish and game management.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Harry Bridges, boss of the striking West Coast dock workers, today threatened a worldwide shipping tie-up if Congress forces an end to the strike by compulsory arbitration.
Bridges, testifying before a House Labor subcommittee, said any law Congress passes to end the strike will affect ships only when they touch at U.S. docks.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1947 — The Alaska legislature informed Delegate E. L. Bartlett today that it will not agree to any increase in steamship rates to the Territory before such increase is justified at a Maritime Commission hearing. Bartlett had requested the Legislature’s position as a guide for his actions in Washington.
A preview of such a hearing was held at Juneau yesterday when Governor Gruening, Attorney General Ralph Rivers and George Rogers, Interior Department accountant and statistician, met with Alex-Steamship Company before a committee of the whole of the House and Senate.