10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 2013 — ANCHORAGE — An effort to give the United States a new source of domestic oil and refill the trans-Alaska oil pipeline took a hit Wednesday when Royal Dutch Shell PLC announced it will suspend offshore petroleum drilling in the Arctic Ocean for 2013.
Shell drilled last year in both the Chukchi Sea off Alaska’s northwest coast and in the Beaufort Sea off the state’s north coast.
Problems before and after drilling, culminating with the grounding of one of Shell’s two drill ships, left in doubt whether the company could make repairs in time to drill in 2013.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1998 — Trappers in Tanana are howling over federal export permits, which they say are baffling and eat up their modest fur profits.
“They have got so many fees on us that they’ve literally shut trapping down,” said Tanana trapper Stan Zuray. “It costs me more money to legally take care of my fur than the fur is worth.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1973 — LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tax agents from the state comptroller’s office report unearthing a “ridiculously filthy, dirty and muddy” whisky still six feet underground in this Washington, D.C., suburb.
The operation was capable of producing six gallons a day of moonshine, Kenneth Stewart, chief agent of the Alcohol Tax Enforcement unit, said after discovery of the still on Tuesday.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1948 — Prancer and Dancer and Donder and Blitzen and Vixen and Comet flew over Fairbanks at midnight last night and made a perfect three point landing at Weeks Field. They arrived from Kotzebue to help make the 1948 Fairbanks Ice Carnival the outstanding attraction of the Alaskan Arctic.
The six deer are the property of York Wilson of Kotzebue, who owns a herd of 2,000 reindeer, and of Ross Stalker of Noatak, owner of 1,000.