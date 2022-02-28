10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 2012 — Ben Grossmann didn’t give a speech when he accepted his Academy Award for best visual effects for “Hugo.”
The former Interior Alaskan, who grew up in Delta Junction and Fairbanks, said two things played into his decision to not say a few words after his colleague, Rob Legato, spoke on the creative team’s behalf Sunday night One was the giant hourglass ticking down, reminding winners to not let their speeches go too long The other was what he called an “adrenaline coma.’’
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1997 — ATLANTA — With the help of better drugs and treatments, the number of AIDS deaths has dropped significantly for the first time since the epidemic began in 1981, the government reports.
“Years ago, before we had this medication, people who would come in would die within six months,” said Dr. Harold Kafner, who treats AIDS patients in Macon, Ga. “Now, they leave the hospital and go back to work.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1972 — NENANA — When Alphonse Demientieff chopped a square in the Tanana River ice for the Nenana Ice Classic tripod, he measured the ice thickness at 31 inches. That is the shallowest he’s seen it in years, Demientieff said. His conclusion—the ice will go out earlier than usual this year.
Since 1917, when the classic started, the ice has never gone out before April 20. In 1940 it went out at 3:27 p.m. April 20. Saturday about 300 persons gathered in Nenana for the annual tripod raising which also incorporated snow machine and dog sled races, a bean feed, native dances, and a tea-making race.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 28, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — Improving weather conditions over the Bruins Bay Pass area of the Alaska Peninsula early this morning indicated a large aerial armada would be able to take off from mainland and Aleutian Island bases in the search for a B-29 and its crew missing since Monday.
Planes scouring the area yesterday reported no trace of the missing craft, believed to have carried a crew of 13. Searchers, however, reported that poor visibility hampered their efforts.