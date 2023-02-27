10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 2013 — The school in Husiia has gone to the dogs. And that’s a good thing.
Thanks to a program developed by legendary sprint musher George Attla and embraced by Principal Teresa Cox, the Jimmy Huntington School has become a dog mushing institute of sorts.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1998 — The state of Alaska has sued the U.S. Army to recover $1.7 million in cleanup costs associated with a road-widening project near the Arctic Superfund site.
The suit names several high-ranking defense officials as defendants, including Defense Secretary William Cohen and Secretary of the Army Togo West Jr.
The state Department of Transportation wants to recoup money it spent more thsn two years ago cleaning up contaminated soil from the land, which borders Badger Road and was a storage site for military waste. The state holds the Army responsible for the lead and PCB contaminants removed from the ares.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1973 — ANCHORAGE — Members of the Anchorage Borough Education Association will vote Wednesday on a proposed contract agreement that could mean pay raises averaging about 10% over the next two years.
The agreement must be ratified by the members of the education association, and then accepted by the school board.
Under the agreement, teachers in Anchorage will get pay raises averaging about 5.9% this fall and 4% next year.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1948 — The weatherman dealt from both the top and bottom of the deck today.
Whether you preferred your temperature above or below normal, he had it. Last night’s 21 below was 15 degrees under the average low of minus 6, while the high of 20 was two degrees above the established 18.