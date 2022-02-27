10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 2012 — Word of a hometown Oscar winner spread fast but not too fast from Hollywood , Calif., to Delta Junction Sunday night.
Although his son Ben Grossmann was being honored for groundbreaking work in visual effects in the film “Hugo,” Ben’s father, Bruce, watched the awards ceremony on a fairly primitive platform, a T V with “rabbit ears” antenna that inconsistently picks up the channel that broadcast the awards.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Legislation calling for a statehood vote next year in Puerto Rico was introduced Wednesday by Alaska Rep. Don Young, chairman of the House Resources Committee that has jurisdiction over the territory. The vote would come a century after Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory following the Spanish American War.
“As the only representative from Alaska—a state that made the transition from territorial status to full self-government—I know that the process does work,” Young said at a packed press conference that was broadcast live by a Puerto Rican radio station.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from Feb. 28, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — President Nixon and his China mission, losing 18 hours and flying from tomorrow into today, paused in Anchorage early today for some much needed rest before returning to Washington, D.C.
The presidential jet, “Spirit of ‘78,” landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base shortly after midnight AST. Three minutes later, the Nixons were whisked off in a limousine for some sleep at the quarters of Lt. Gen. Robert G. Ruegg, commander in chief, U.S. ArmyAlaska.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1947 — WASHINGTON — The Air Coordination Committee, a government agency, reported today that it considers air routes through the Arctic feasible as the shortest path between American trade centers and those of northern Europe and Asia.
It called attention in its first annual report to several coordination projects undertaken in that region in accordance with its recommendations.