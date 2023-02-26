10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 2013 — A flight service company in Denali Park wants to land tourists on glaciers in the eastern Alaska Range near Mount Deborah starting this summer.
Dan McGregor, owner of Denali Air is asking the Bureau of Land Management for a permit to land on glaciers near 12,339-foot Mount Deborah, including portions of the Yanert and Gillam glaciers. McGregor is proposing to start his flights in early May and offer them through early October.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1998 — JUNEAU — It started with a pittance of $734,000.
Twenty years and $20 billion later, the Alaska Permanent Fund has become an economic behemoth beloved for the annual cash it pays to most Alaskans and the financial freedom it could one day offer the state.
Past and present caretakers of the oil wealth savings account plan to meet in Juneau today to commemorate the 20th anniversary of that first small deposit to the fund, made Feb. 28, 1977.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1973 — ANCHORAGE — A plan to create a 56 million acre first class borough north of the Brooks Range has been approved by the State Local Boundary Commission and awaits only a vote of the people for a final decision.
The final step will be a vote by 3,500 North Slope residents, most of them Eskimos living in five small communities, Commission Chairman John S. Hedland said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1948 — The Alaska Railroad announced today that the first group of refrigerator and box cars newly converted from Army troop sleepers and Army troop kitchen cars have arrived and will be put into immediate service.
“Addition of this modern rolling lock, obtained through war surplus property channels, at no cost to taxpayers, is another forward step in Alaska Railroad’s rehabilitation program,” said the announcement.