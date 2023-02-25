10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 2013 — ANCHORAGE — The White House on Sunday released lists for each state of potential effects of automatic spending cuts set for Friday.
The White House compiled the numbers from federal agencies and its own budget office. The numbers are based only on the $85 billion in cuts for this fiscal year, from March-September.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1998 — JUNEAU — Lawmakers are grousing about a relatively small drop in the cost of gasoline and other fuels in Alaska, despite falling crude oil prices.
The Legislature is currently wrestling with concerns over how declining crude oil prices will affect state spending as the bulk of Alaska’s revenues come from oil taxes and royalties. Some, such as Sen. Rick Halford, R-Chugiak, are wondering why they have not seen a corresponding drop in retail prices.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1973 — LONDON (AP) —
Europe’s money markets were closed as usual today after trading Friday took the U.S. dollar to new lows.
Japan’s foreign exchange market was open for its usual half-day session today and the dollar closed at 264.70 yen, down from Friday’s close of 265.50.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1948 — An interpretation of Alaska’s blanket primary law by Territorial Attorney General Ralph J. Rivers may lead to a lawsuit on the question involved, Rivers indicated today in a telegram to Clerk of Court John B. Dixie Hall.
Rivers recently wrote an opinion that voters in receiving their ballots under the new law would not be required to declare their party affiliation, and it was indicated in telegram to Hall that this opinion might be the basis of a suit.