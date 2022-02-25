10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 2012 — North Slope shale formations could hold as much as 2 billion barrels of oil and 80 billion cubic feet of natural gas, putting the deposits among the country’s largest according to a study released Friday.
U. S. Geological Survey released its first-ever report that estimates the potential for undiscovered shale oil and gas deposits that have traditionally been locked away in hard-to-reach mineral formations, but could be tapped with today’s technology
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1997 — WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on Alaska’s claim to intertidal areas off the North Slope, clearing the way for a ruling that could let the state develop gas and oil resources under disputed waters lapping the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. A ruling could come by summer.
At stake is ownership of coastal areas and lagoons stretching from the arctic refuge’s coastal plain, regarded as the most promising site for a giant oil find in North America, to the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska. In between are waters off Prudhoe Bay, where about $1.4 billion in proceeds from earlier lease sales will go to the winner.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1972 — PEKING — Premier Chou En-lai pledged tonight that China “will work unswervingly” for normal relations and friendly contacts with the United States.
At a dinner in his honor, the Chinese leader responded to a toast in which President Nixon declared: “We have begun the long process of removing that wall between us.”
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1947 — SITKA — Long empty halls and corridors of the big Navy installation built on Japonski Island in Southweastern Alaska soon after Pearl Harbor and then “lost” as the war receded westward rapidly across the Pacific, echoed with the shouts of children today.
A contingent of 165 Aleut, Eskimo and Indian youngsters, from six to 18 years old and some from as far north as Point Barrow, arrived on Washington’s Birthday. They came from Seward on the Steamship Denali. They are the first of 500 or more children who will attend Mount Edgecumbe School, a new institution of the Alaska Native Service.