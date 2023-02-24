10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 2013 — The rapid growth of the Hispanic population in Alaska is being mirrored in the Fairbanks area, with a strong local influx by the nation’s largest minority group during the past decade, according to U.S. and state census figures.
Hispanic or Latino residents made up nearly 6 percent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough population in 2010, compared to about 4 percent from a decade earlier. About 5,600 local residents identified themselves as Hispanic origin during the most recent census.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1998 — After enduring an intense four-day review, officials at the University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Education are optimistic they will receive a good report from a state certification committee.
A strong review is critical because it will largely determine whether the program receives a state license. Without it, the 475 education students at the university will have few employment options.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1973 — WASHINGTON (AP) — A psychiatrist has asked Congress to outlaw lobotomies, saying the psychosurgical technique could easily be used by a dictator to control subject populations.
Dr. Peter R. Breggin, of the Washington School of Psychiatry, testified Friday before the Senate health subcommittee chaired by Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass.
Breggin, said lobotomies — in which a part of the brain is surgically severed to change a person’s behavior — are “a partial destruction of a living person before he dies.”
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stricter game laws for Alaska were forecast today by an Interior Department official who said hunting with airplanes has become a serious problem in the territory.
Albert M. Day, director of Fish and Wildlife Service, told a reporter he doubted tighter regulations would be effective, however, unless enough personnel and equipment are available for enforcement.