10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 2012 — After nearly two hours of heated public testimony, the Borough Assembly narrowly passed an ordinance to set emission standards for solid fuel-burning devices during its meeting Thursday night.
The ordinance, which won’t go into effect until Oct, 29, sets up an education, warning and fine system for wood and other fuel burners who exceed a 30 percent opacity limit The standard is part of a wider range of efforts by the borough to tackle its air pollution, which exceeds federal standards.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1997 — NENANA — A menagerie of mushers, snow-machiners and skiers departed with adventurer Norman Vaughan from this Tanana River town Sunday morning on a 16-day journey to Nome.
The 91-year-old Vaughan, who has completed numerous winter expeditions in both the Arctic and Antarctic, invited a wide variety of people to participate in a leisurely-paced, winter camping trip from Nenana to Nome.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1972 — PEKING — President Nixon visited the Great Wall of China today and called for an end to “walls of any kind between peoples.” Then he met late in the afternoon with Premier Chou En-lai for their fourth session of talks.
“What is most important is that we have an open world,” the President told newsmen who accompanied him to the engineering marvel built 2,200 years ago to keep out the barbarians.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1947 — SEATTLE — Efforts to refloat the stranded passenger liner North Sea on yesterday’s abnormally high 15.9-foot tide failed, the Northland Transportation Co., was advised from Bella Bella, B.c., but other attempts were being made today. The vessel went aground more than a week ago, but passengers and crew were removed without mishap.
Coast Guard Comdr. J. W. Malen, in charge of the district merchant marine investigating unit, said no decision had been made on calling a formal hearing on cause of the grounding.