Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.