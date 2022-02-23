10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 2012 — State health officials are getting the word out about an outbreak of newly diagnosed HIV infections in Fairbanks linked to Army personnel.
According to a bulletin released by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Section of Epidemiology, Fairbanks saw nine new cases of HIV infection in the last 13 months. Seven of the cases were either in the m ilitary or had sexual partners associated with the military, and four were younger than 20 years old. Eight of the infected people were men, and all but one of these men reported meeting sexual partners online.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1997 — Kauriee Headrick was driving down the road early Saturday morning when she saw an extremely strange sight.
“I thought it was odd,” Headrick said. “It was 3:15 or 3:30 and someone was in the middle of the road waving his arms frantically. I thought it was a soldier because I was in Fort Wainwright. Then I saw his bib.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1972 — Fire roared through the landmark Nordale Hotel here Tuesday night, forcing some occupants to leap to safety from second and third story windows.
At least 11 persons were in jured — including two firemen — as the historic Second Avenue hotel was destroyed by a blaze officials said began from a cigarette in a first-floor room.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Feb. 24, 1947 — President Truman today asked Congress to authorize the United States to participate in an international refugee organization.
Mr. Truman said in a message there are more than 1,000,000 displaced persons still in Germany, Austria, and Italy, and told Congress: “Almost two-thirds of these are under United States care and control. The Allied military victory over the Axis power brought with it a practical and moral responsibility with reference to victims of the Axis”